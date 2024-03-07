EQS-Adhoc: KPS AG resolves capital increase in cash by EUR 3,741,200.00 by way of private placement

EQS-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

KPS AG resolves capital increase in cash by EUR 3,741,200.00 by way of private placement



07-March-2024 / 12:55 CET/CEST

KPS AG resolves capital increase in cash by EUR 3,741,200.00 by way of private placement

The Executive Board of KPS AG ("Company") resolved on 7 March 2024 with the approval by the Supervisory Board of the same day to increase the share capital of the Company against cash contributions by issuing new registered shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per no-par value share of the Company ("New Shares") by partially utilising the authorised capital and with simplified exclusion of the subscription rights of shareholders in accordance with Sec. 203 (1) and (2) in conjunction with Sec. 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG ("Capital Increase"). The Capital Increase shall increase the share capital of the Company from currently EUR 37,412,100.00 by up to EUR 3,741,200.00 to up to EUR 41,153,300.00 by issuing up to 3,741,200 new no-par value registered shares of the Company. The New Shares will carry dividend rights from 1 October 2023. The issue price per New Share is EUR 1.15.

The Capital Increase serves to strengthen the equity base of the Company. The New Shares will be issued by way of a private placement to selected investors (including existing major shareholders). The New Shares are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) without a prospectus and included in the listing of the Company's existing shares. The expected gross issue proceeds from the Capital Increase will amount to approximately EUR 4,302,380.00 if the New Shares fully are placed.

