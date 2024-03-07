|
07.03.2024 12:55:26
EQS-Adhoc: KPS AG resolves capital increase in cash by EUR 3,741,200.00 by way of private placement
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
KPS AG resolves capital increase in cash by EUR 3,741,200.00 by way of private placement
The Executive Board of KPS AG ("Company") resolved on 7 March 2024 with the approval by the Supervisory Board of the same day to increase the share capital of the Company against cash contributions by issuing new registered shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per no-par value share of the Company ("New Shares") by partially utilising the authorised capital and with simplified exclusion of the subscription rights of shareholders in accordance with Sec. 203 (1) and (2) in conjunction with Sec. 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG ("Capital Increase"). The Capital Increase shall increase the share capital of the Company from currently EUR 37,412,100.00 by up to EUR 3,741,200.00 to up to EUR 41,153,300.00 by issuing up to 3,741,200 new no-par value registered shares of the Company. The New Shares will carry dividend rights from 1 October 2023. The issue price per New Share is EUR 1.15.
The Capital Increase serves to strengthen the equity base of the Company. The New Shares will be issued by way of a private placement to selected investors (including existing major shareholders). The New Shares are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) without a prospectus and included in the listing of the Company's existing shares. The expected gross issue proceeds from the Capital Increase will amount to approximately EUR 4,302,380.00 if the New Shares fully are placed.
Important note:
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RETRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RETRANSMISSION IS PROHIBITED. ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE FOLLOWING NOTICES.
This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States of America ("USA") or in any other jurisdiction. This publication may not be distributed, published or transmitted in the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offering of shares of the Company.
The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Sole member of the Executive Board
KPS AG
End of Inside Information
07-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-3300
|E-mail:
|ulrike.schaefer@kps.com
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1A6V48
|WKN:
|A1A6V4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1853871
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1853871 07-March-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KPS AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KPS AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KPS AG
|1,12
|-4,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.