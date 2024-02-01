|
01.02.2024 20:10:07
EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Appointment of the Executive Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Personnel
During its session on January 31, 2024, the Supervisory Board of LIBERO Football Finance AG designated Dr. Achim Illner as the singular member of the company's Executive Board. Dr. Illner assumes the role previously held by Dominik Heer, whose tenure on the Executive Board concluded as planned on December 31, 2023. The Supervisory Board is committed to facilitating a smooth and organized transition in the company's leadership.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1828561
