EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Appointment of the Executive Board

During its session on January 31, 2024, the Supervisory Board of LIBERO Football Finance AG designated Dr. Achim Illner as the singular member of the company's Executive Board. Dr. Illner assumes the role previously held by Dominik Heer, whose tenure on the Executive Board concluded as planned on December 31, 2023. The Supervisory Board is committed to facilitating a smooth and organized transition in the company's leadership.

