01.02.2024 20:10:07

EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Appointment of the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LIBERO football finance AG: Appointment of the Executive Board

01-Feb-2024 / 20:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

During its session on January 31, 2024, the Supervisory Board of LIBERO Football Finance AG designated Dr. Achim Illner as the singular member of the company's Executive Board. Dr. Illner assumes the role previously held by Dominik Heer, whose tenure on the Executive Board concluded as planned on December 31, 2023. The Supervisory Board is committed to facilitating a smooth and organized transition in the company's leadership.


End of Inside Information

01-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@libero-football-finance.com
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1828561

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1828561  01-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828561&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LIBERO football finance AGmehr Nachrichten