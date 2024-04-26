EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements for the year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

LIBERO football finance AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements for the year 2023



26-Apr-2024 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LIBERO Football Finance AG (WKN: A161N2 | ISIN: DE000A161N22) announces that the publication of the audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 will not take place by April 30, 2024, but is expected to occur on May 31, 2024. The reason for this delay is that the sole managing director, who joined on February 1, 2024, needed time to familiarize themselves with complex matters. This resulted in an increased workload in preparing the financial statements and coordinating with the auditing firm, Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin.

26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

