EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements for the year 2023

LIBERO Football Finance AG (WKN: A161N2 | ISIN: DE000A161N22) announces that the publication of the audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 will not take place by April 30, 2024, but is expected to occur on May 31, 2024. The reason for this delay is that the sole managing director, who joined on February 1, 2024, needed time to familiarize themselves with complex matters. This resulted in an increased workload in preparing the financial statements and coordinating with the auditing firm, Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin.


Archive at www.eqs-news.com
