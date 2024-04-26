|
26.04.2024 14:16:48
EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements for the year 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
LIBERO Football Finance AG (WKN: A161N2 | ISIN: DE000A161N22) announces that the publication of the audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 will not take place by April 30, 2024, but is expected to occur on May 31, 2024. The reason for this delay is that the sole managing director, who joined on February 1, 2024, needed time to familiarize themselves with complex matters. This resulted in an increased workload in preparing the financial statements and coordinating with the auditing firm, Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin.
End of Inside Information
26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|DE000A161N22
|A161N2
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|1890799
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1890799 26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
