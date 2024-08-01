EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG - Adjustment of the outlook for the 2024 financial year

|
LION E-Mobility AG announces an adjustment to its outlook for the 2024 financial year. Together with the publication of the 2023 annual report, the 2024 outlook was confirmed, according to which revenue for the 2024 financial year is expected to be in the range of € 60 million to € 65 million, which corresponds to growth of around 11% and an expected EBITDA of € 0.5 million to € 1 million. Due to the current market situation, especially in view of the current oversupply on the battery market, the management expects that sales will be partially postponed until 2025 and that sales of no more than € 42million will be achieved in 2024 which could lead to a slightly negative EBITDA.
The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability.
Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg
