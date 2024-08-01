EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG - Adjustment of the outlook for the 2024 financial year

+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
LION E-Mobility AG - Adjustment of the outlook for the 2024 financial year

LION E-Mobility AG - Adjustment of the outlook for the 2024 financial year

LION E-Mobility AG announces an adjustment to its outlook for the 2024 financial year. Together with the publication of the 2023 annual report, the 2024 outlook was confirmed, according to which revenue for the 2024 financial year is expected to be in the range of € 60 million to € 65 million, which corresponds to growth of around 11% and an expected EBITDA of € 0.5 million to € 1 million. Due to the current market situation, especially in view of the current oversupply on the battery market, the management expects that sales will be partially postponed until 2025 and that sales of no more than € 42million will be achieved in 2024 which could lead to a slightly negative EBITDA.

 



About LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.

The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability.

Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

Nachrichten