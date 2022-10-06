EQS-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Opening of Insolvency Proceedings

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 12:32:26

06-Oct-2022 / 12:32 CET/CEST
Berlin, October 6, 2022 MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) ) announces the opening of insolvency proceedings against its assets.

By order of the Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, insolvency proceedings were opened against the assets of MagForce AG under file number 36m IN 3981/22. Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg of the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm Insolvenzverwalter Partnerschaft, who had previously been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator in the application proceedings, was appointed as insolvency administrator.

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

Disclaimer 
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
