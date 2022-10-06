|
06.10.2022 12:32:26
EQS-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Opening of Insolvency Proceedings
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
MagForce AG: Opening of Insolvency Proceedings
Berlin, October 6, 2022 MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) ) announces the opening of insolvency proceedings against its assets.
By order of the Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, insolvency proceedings were opened against the assets of MagForce AG under file number 36m IN 3981/22. Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg of the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm Insolvenzverwalter Partnerschaft, who had previously been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator in the application proceedings, was appointed as insolvency administrator.
- End of Insider Information -
Contact:
Disclaimer
06-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1458379
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1458379 06-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MagForce AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Opening of Insolvency Proceedings (EQS Group)
|
06.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Insolvenzverfahren eröffnet (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Vorläufiger Insolvenzverwalter gerichtlich bestellt (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court (EQS Group)
|
26.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Application for the Opening of Insolvency Proceedings (EQS Group)
|
26.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|MagForce AG : Original-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): BUY (Investegate)
Analysen zu MagForce AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MagForce AG
|0,03
|0,00%