25.03.2024 11:22:36
EQS-Adhoc: Manz AG: Postponement of the publication of the 2023 consolidated financial statements
Manz AG: Postponement of the publication of the 2023 consolidated financial statements
Reutlingen, March 25, 2024 – The Manz AG (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) is postponing the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year and its annual report previously announced for March 28, 2024. The reason for this postponement is that the valuations of planned projects on which the planning is based have not been finalized. In particular, further analyses, measures and discussions are required for the resulting future earnings and liquidity effects. The Management Board is working on a short-term solution to close the outstanding issues. A new date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements will be announced in good time.
Additional information:
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
