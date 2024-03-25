25.03.2024 11:22:36

EQS-Adhoc: Manz AG: Postponement of the publication of the 2023 consolidated financial statements

25-March-2024 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Reutlingen, March 25, 2024 – The Manz AG (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) is postponing the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year and its annual report previously announced for March 28, 2024. The reason for this postponement is that the valuations of planned projects on which the planning is based have not been finalized. In particular, further analyses, measures and discussions are required for the resulting future earnings and liquidity effects. The Management Board is working on a short-term solution to close the outstanding issues. A new date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements will be announced in good time.

Additional information:

ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Ticker Symbol: M5Z
Market segment: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Manz AG
Steigäckerstraße 5
72768 Reutlingen
Deutschland

Investor Relations Contact:

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Tel.: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-395
E-Mail: investor-relations@manz.com

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Mario Groß
Tel.: +49 (0)40 – 609 186 82
E-Mail: manz@kirchhoff.de

 

 



Language: English
