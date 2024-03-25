EQS-Adhoc: Manz AG: Postponement of the publication of the 2023 consolidated financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Publication of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Manz AG / Key word(s): Publication date financial statements/other Manz AG: Postponement of the publication of the 2023 consolidated financial statements Reutlingen, March 25, 2024 – The Manz AG (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) is postponing the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year and its annual report previously announced for March 28, 2024. The reason for this postponement is that the valuations of planned projects on which the planning is based have not been finalized. In particular, further analyses, measures and discussions are required for the resulting future earnings and liquidity effects. The Management Board is working on a short-term solution to close the outstanding issues. A new date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements will be announced in good time. Additional information: ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3

WKN: A0JQ5U

Ticker Symbol: M5Z

Market segment: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Manz AG

Steigäckerstraße 5

72768 Reutlingen

Deutschland <End of Adhoc Release> Investor Relations Contact: Manz AG

