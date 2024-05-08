|
08.05.2024 16:50:03
EQS-Adhoc: Manz AG sells Hungarian company and thus optimises production structure
Reutlingen, May 8th, 2024 – Manz AG (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) is selling its Hungarian subsidiary Manz Hungary Kft, Debrecen/Hungary, to Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Allmersbach, as part of a share deal, subject to contractually agreed conditions precedent and potential regulatory approvals. A corresponding agreement was signed by both parties today. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
Manz Hungary Kft. specialises in the machining and welding of large-format objects, CNC milling and turning as well as the assembly of components and machines. With the sale of the Hungarian subsidiary, Manz AG optimises its production structure and gains greater flexibility in the manufacturing process through the planned close cooperation with Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH. The inflow of EUR 8 million from the transaction will additionally strengthen Manz AG's liquidity.
