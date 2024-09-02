02.09.2024 17:46:16

EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG evaluates possible 10% capital increase with exclusion of statutory subscription rights

Marinomed Biotech AG evaluates possible 10% capital increase with exclusion of statutory subscription rights

Korneuburg, Austria, 02. September 2024 - Marinomed Biotech AG (the “Company”) announces that the Management Board decided today to evaluate a capital increase of up to 154,053 new shares to be issued from the Authorized Capital 2024, subject to the direct exclusion of statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders, to finance the ongoing costs in the restructuring proceedings, to finance part of the restructuring plan proposal and for costs of continuing operations. This corresponds to up to 10% of the Company's existing share capital.

For the purpose of the evaluation, the Management Board will enter into discussions with selected investors regarding the potential transaction and the transaction documentation. The actual implementation of the capital increase depends on the outcome of these discussions and is subject to further resolution by the Management Board and approval of the Supervisory Board. In addition, the restructuring proceedings require the approval of the restructuring administrator. These approvals have not yet been obtained.

If the capital increase is implemented, the Management Board is considering a possible second capital increase of 10% of the Company's existing share capital, with exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders.

