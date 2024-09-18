EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG resolves capital increase excluding statutory subscription rights by issuing 154,053 no-par value bearer shares at an issue price of EUR 5 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

Marinomed Biotech AG resolves capital increase excluding statutory subscription rights by issuing 154,053 no-par value bearer shares at an issue price of EUR 5 per share



Korneuburg, Austria, 18. September 2024 - Marinomed Biotech AG (the “Company”) announces that the Management Board has resolved today to increase the Company's share capital by EUR 154,053 to EUR 1,694,583 by issuing 154,053 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions. The new shares will be issued from the authorized capital 2024 and are subject to the direct exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders. The issue price per new share is EUR 5, so that the total issue price amounts to EUR 770,265. The Company's Supervisory Board approved this capital increase today, immediately after the Management Board passed the resolution.



All 154,053 new shares have been subscribed at these issue terms and conditions by a total of eleven investors, including members of the Supervisory and Management Boards.



The Company is continuing to negotiate with another investor regarding a possible second capital increase of a further 154,053 new shares to be issued from the authorized capital 2024, which would be issued in accordance with the authorization to exclude the statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders. The actual implementation of this second capital increase is dependent on the outcome of the specific negotiations with the investor, the conclusion of the respective transaction documents and the adoption of a resolution by the Company's Management Board and Supervisory Board. For the second capital increase, a report on the planned exclusion of statutory subscription rights must also be published at least two weeks before the required Supervisory Board resolution. In addition, the approval of the restructuring administrator (still pending for the second capital increase) is required due to the ongoing restructuring proceedings.



