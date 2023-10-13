13.10.2023 09:55:40

EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES BOARD AND LEADERSHIP TEAM CHANGES, AND INTENTION TO SELL FOUR GROUP COMPANIES TO FURTHER SUPPORT GROUP GROWTH PLANS AND LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES

13-Oct-2023 / 08:55 GMT/BST
London, 13 October 2023 MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announced today a number of key changes to its board and leadership team and, subject to regulatory approvals, will sell four existing Group companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group, Logistica Holdings & Samuel Hobson.

The changes, which are applicable as of 13 October 2023  relate to the Board and Leadership team structure as follows:

  • The following Board members (namely Kevin Hanbury, Callum Laing, Lisa Maynard-Atem, Kevin Potter, Melissa Shea, Vicky Smith and Victoria Sylvester) will resign as of today.
  • Paul Seabridge will become Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer. Paul is currently head of the MBH Leisure vertical and Principal of several MBH Group companies within the Leisure vertical - and will replace Callum Laing, Non-Executive Chair – and Victoria Sylvester, Chief Executive Officer, who are stepping down from their roles. At the age of 21, Paul had already started, bought and sold a business and he has been a successful entrepreneur throughout his 23-year career to date, with expertise in over 100 mergers and acquisitions in 11 different countries across multiple industries. Due to his extensive career in M&A, Paul has been involved in many joint ventures and special purpose vehicles related to his previous endeavours.  In 2020, Paul started the MBH Leisure vertical with the acquisition of Robinsons Caravans and has gone on to grow the vertical through the successfully integrated acquisitions of White Arches, Golden Castle Caravans and Lincoln Leisure Vehicles.
  • Mo Miah joins the MBH Board and leadership team as Executive Director. Mo is currently the Group Chief Financial Officer of the Falcon Recreation Group and Chief Financial Officer of the MBH Leisure Vertical, bringing considerable experience and expertise to MBH. Mo is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and started his career working at BDO Stoy Hayward, spending 7 years within audit and accountancy firms before moving into industry. In 2020 Mo joined Robinsons Caravans Ltd as CFO, progressing to become CFO of the MBH Leisure vertical, successfully overseeing several acquisitions during this time.
  • Susan Kwok, MBH Chief Financial Officer, will step down from her role at the end of October, however will remain part of the MBH Finance Team until the end of the year. A replacement will be announced week commencing 16 October, subject to completing KYC. This replacement will also join the MBH Leadership team.
  • Stan Patey has agreed to remain on the MBH Board until a new independent non-executive director is appointed. This is expected to occur week commencing 16 October and is subject to completing KYC.

The existing MBH Board has also confirmed its intention to sell four MBH Group companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group, Logistica Holdings & Samuel Hobson – subject to regulatory approval. Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group and Logistica Holdings are currently part of the MBH Education vertical, with Samuel Hobson the founding member of the Group’s Health vertical. Acacia Training was one of the founding companies within MBH, with all companies playing an important role in the Group’s development over the past few years.

Paul Seabridge holds 434,644 shares directly. Indirectly 786,819 shares are held by Falcon Recreation Group Ltd, to which Paul Seabridge is a controlling shareholder which represents 20.4%.

Mo Miah holds 23,604 indirect ordinary shares in the Company, which represents 0.39% interest in the securities of the Company.

Director: Paul Seabridge

Current Directorships

AARON BRIDGE VENTURES LIMITED

AQUILA FOOD GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

AYIA MANAGEMENT LIMITED

BROXTONS EA LTD

FALCON RECREATION GROUP LIMITED

GOLDEN-CASTLE CARAVANS LIMITED

HODDESDON DISTRIBUTION LIMITED

HODDESDON TRANSPORT SERVICES LIMITED

J&P VENTURES LLP

JWD CAPITAL 2 LIMITED

JWD CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

LINCOLN LEISURE VEHICLES LIMITED

MILBRIDGE CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

MILLENNIUM DOUGH COMPANY LIMITED

OPULENTIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD

OPULENTIA CAPITAL LTD

OPULENTIA CAPITAL REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LTD

OPULENTIA HOLDCO 2 LIMITED

OPULENTIA SPV 10 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV 13 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV 4 LIMITED

OPULENTIA SPV 5 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV 6 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV 8 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV 9 LIMITED

OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 15 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 16 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 17 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 18 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 19 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 21 LTD

P.N. SHARPE LIMITED

PREMIUM MOTORHOMES LIMITED

PS ACCOUNT SERVICES LIMITED

ROBINSONS CARAVANS HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

ROBINSONS CARAVANS LIMITED

ROBINSONS CARAVANS PARTNERSHIP LLP

SEABRIDGE GROUP SERVICES LIMITED

SEABSTRACH 2 LLP

STRACHAN INVESTMENTS HOLDCO1 LIMITED

SWITCH INTERNATIONAL TRAILERS (U.K.) LIMITED

THE FIRE SAFETY COMPANY HOLDINGS LTD

TWT LOGISTICS LIMITED

UK SALADS LIMITED

WHITE ARCHES CARAVANS (RUSHDEN) LIMITED

WHITE ARCHES CARAVANS LIMITED

Past Directorships in last 5 years

3Ks ENGINEERING LTD

3Ks ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD

A1 ACE TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD

C&B CONSTRUCTION PTY LTD

CASCADE TAXI TRADING LTD

CLAY HOLDINGS SPV LTD

COALVILLE GLASS & GLAZING CO. LIMITED

COALVILLE GLAZING HOLDCO LTD.

COALVILLE WINDOW CO. LIMITED

COETUS LEISURE HOLDCO LIMITED

CONSORTIA VENTURES LTD

CRUNCH DMC LTD

CYNTA LIMITED

CYNTA LTD

DRAGON ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD

ENZO GLOBAL LTD

FARRELL ESTATE AGENCIES LTD

GJKLMPP LLP

I J RECRUIT LTD

INGLIS JANE LTD

J&P CAPITAL 3 LTD

J&P CAPITAL 4 LTD

J&P CAPITAL LTD

J&P VENTURES MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD

J&P VENTURES TOPCO LTD

JGP CAPITAL LLP

JWD CAPITAL 3 LTD

JWD CAPITAL 4 LTD

JWD CAPITAL 5 LTD

KK850 LTD

KLEINSMAN 2 LTD

KLEINSMAN 3 LTD

KLEINSMAN GLOBAL LLC

KLEINSMAN MR LTD

KLEINSMAN RE LTD

LEARNING LINKS SERVICES LTD

LEARNING LINKS SERVICES LTD

LOGISTICA TRAINING LTD

MOSAIC ISLAND LTD

NJT MARKETING SERVICES LTD

NORTH YORKSHIRE TAXI COMPANY LTD

OPULENTIA CAPITAL REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LTD

OPULENTIA LTD

OPULENTIA MADRID OFFICE LTD

OPULENTIA PARTNERS LLP

OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 17 LTD

OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 20 LTD

PBL TRADING 2 LTD

PBL TRADING LTD

PENNAX PLC

PROGRESS RECRUITMENT PARTNERS LLP

PROGRESS RECRUITMENT SOLUTIONS LTD

Director: Mo Miah

Current Directorships

WHITE ARCHES CARAVANS LTD

PN SHARPE LTD

WHITE ARCHES CARAVANS (RUSHDEN) LTD

ROBINSONS CARAVANS PARTNERSHIP LLP

LINCOLN LEISURE VEHICLES LTD

GOLDEN CASTLE CARAVANS LTD

PREMIUM MOTORHOMES LTD

FALCON RECREATION GROUP LTD

ROBINSONS CARAVANS LTD

ROBINSONS CARAVANS HOLDING COMPANY LTD

Paul Seabridge and Mo Miah:

1.  Do not have any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; 

2.  Have not been a director of a company which has been placed in receivership, insolvent liquidation, administration, been subject to a voluntary arrangement or any composition or arrangement with its creditors generally or any class of its creditors whilst he was a director of that company or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a director of that company;

3.  Have not been a partner in any partnership which has been placed in insolvent liquidation, administration or been the subject of a partnership voluntary arrangement whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership;

4.  Have not been the owner of any assets or a partner in any partnership which has been placed in receivership whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership;

5.  Have not been publicly criticised by any statutory or regulatory authority (including recognised professional bodies); or

6.  Have not been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of any company or from acting in the management or conduct of the affairs of a company.

For IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7858 888 007



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Paul Seabridge commented: “I am extremely excited and motivated to be able to lead MBH as it takes its next steps of development and growth globally. There are numerous new opportunities that we are already working on and we have a very healthy pipeline of new companies that are committed to becoming part of the MBH Corporation over the coming months.

As I take on the role of Chair and Chief Executive Officer at MBH, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Vikki Sylvester and team for their leadership of MBH. Vikki and I will continue to partner closely until the end of Quarter 1 next year as we transition to the new team”.

   
Victoria Sylvester commented: “Paul Seabridge is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record of buying and developing business from diverse sectors. He has exceptional strategic & tactical capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in markets at different  stages of development. I am confident that Paul and his new team are well positioned to deliver long-term growth and value for all stakeholders. I am personally very proud of what we have built at MBH over the past few years and want to thank the outgoing leadership team and Board for their unwavering commitment and support”.


About MBH Corporation

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges (M8H:GR) and the Aquis Exchange (M8H) in London.  The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

mbhcorporation.com

Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95
WKN: A3ESUZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
