13.10.2023 09:55:40
EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES BOARD AND LEADERSHIP TEAM CHANGES, AND INTENTION TO SELL FOUR GROUP COMPANIES TO FURTHER SUPPORT GROUP GROWTH PLANS AND LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
London, 13 October 2023 MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announced today a number of key changes to its board and leadership team and, subject to regulatory approvals, will sell four existing Group companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group, Logistica Holdings & Samuel Hobson.
The changes, which are applicable as of 13 October 2023 relate to the Board and Leadership team structure as follows:
The existing MBH Board has also confirmed its intention to sell four MBH Group companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group, Logistica Holdings & Samuel Hobson – subject to regulatory approval. Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group and Logistica Holdings are currently part of the MBH Education vertical, with Samuel Hobson the founding member of the Group’s Health vertical. Acacia Training was one of the founding companies within MBH, with all companies playing an important role in the Group’s development over the past few years.
Paul Seabridge holds 434,644 shares directly. Indirectly 786,819 shares are held by Falcon Recreation Group Ltd, to which Paul Seabridge is a controlling shareholder which represents 20.4%.
Mo Miah holds 23,604 indirect ordinary shares in the Company, which represents 0.39% interest in the securities of the Company.
Director: Paul Seabridge
Director: Mo Miah
Paul Seabridge and Mo Miah:
1. Do not have any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences;
2. Have not been a director of a company which has been placed in receivership, insolvent liquidation, administration, been subject to a voluntary arrangement or any composition or arrangement with its creditors generally or any class of its creditors whilst he was a director of that company or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a director of that company;
3. Have not been a partner in any partnership which has been placed in insolvent liquidation, administration or been the subject of a partnership voluntary arrangement whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership;
4. Have not been the owner of any assets or a partner in any partnership which has been placed in receivership whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership;
5. Have not been publicly criticised by any statutory or regulatory authority (including recognised professional bodies); or
6. Have not been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of any company or from acting in the management or conduct of the affairs of a company.
For IR and media enquiries:
MBH Corporation
Charlotte Fordham
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com
+44 (0) 770 396 3953
Corporate Adviser
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge
brian@first-sentinel.com
+44 (0) 7858 888 007
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Paul Seabridge commented: “I am extremely excited and motivated to be able to lead MBH as it takes its next steps of development and growth globally. There are numerous new opportunities that we are already working on and we have a very healthy pipeline of new companies that are committed to becoming part of the MBH Corporation over the coming months.
As I take on the role of Chair and Chief Executive Officer at MBH, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Vikki Sylvester and team for their leadership of MBH. Vikki and I will continue to partner closely until the end of Quarter 1 next year as we transition to the new team”.
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges (M8H:GR) and the Aquis Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
mbhcorporation.com
13-Oct-2023 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
