EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES BOARD AND LEADERSHIP TEAM CHANGES, AND INTENTION TO SELL FOUR GROUP COMPANIES TO FURTHER SUPPORT GROUP GROWTH PLANS AND LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES

London, 13 October 2023 MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announced today a number of key changes to its board and leadership team and, subject to regulatory approvals, will sell four existing Group companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group, Logistica Holdings & Samuel Hobson. The changes, which are applicable as of 13 October 2023 relate to the Board and Leadership team structure as follows: The following Board members (namely Kevin Hanbury, Callum Laing, Lisa Maynard-Atem, Kevin Potter, Melissa Shea, Vicky Smith and Victoria Sylvester ) will resign as of today.

) will resign as of today. Paul Seabridge will become Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer. Paul is currently head of the MBH Leisure vertical and Principal of several MBH Group companies within the Leisure vertical - and will replace Callum Laing , Non-Executive Chair – and Victoria Sylvester , Chief Executive Officer, who are stepping down from their roles. At the age of 21, Paul had already started, bought and sold a business and he has been a successful entrepreneur throughout his 23-year career to date, with expertise in over 100 mergers and acquisitions in 11 different countries across multiple industries. Due to his extensive career in M&A, Paul has been involved in many joint ventures and special purpose vehicles related to his previous endeavours. In 2020, Paul started the MBH Leisure vertical with the acquisition of Robinsons Caravans and has gone on to grow the vertical through the successfully integrated acquisitions of White Arches, Golden Castle Caravans and Lincoln Leisure Vehicles.

Acacia Training was one of the founding companies within MBH, with all companies playing an important role in the Group’s development over the past few years. Paul Seabridge holds 434,644 shares directly. Indirectly 786,819 shares are held by Falcon Recreation Group Ltd, to which Paul Seabridge is a controlling shareholder which represents 20.4%. Mo Miah holds 23,604 indirect ordinary shares in the Company, which represents 0.39% interest in the securities of the Company. Paul Seabridge commented: “I am extremely excited and motivated to be able to lead MBH as it takes its next steps of development and growth globally. There are numerous new opportunities that we are already working on and we have a very healthy pipeline of new companies that are committed to becoming part of the MBH Corporation over the coming months. As I take on the role of Chair and Chief Executive Officer at MBH, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Vikki Sylvester and team for their leadership of MBH. Vikki and I will continue to partner closely until the end of Quarter 1 next year as we transition to the new team”.

Victoria Sylvester commented: “Paul Seabridge is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record of buying and developing business from diverse sectors. He has exceptional strategic & tactical capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in markets at different stages of development. I am confident that Paul and his new team are well positioned to deliver long-term growth and value for all stakeholders. I am personally very proud of what we have built at MBH over the past few years and want to thank the outgoing leadership team and Board for their unwavering commitment and support”.

About MBH Corporation MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges (M8H:GR) and the Aquis Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies. mbhcorporation.com 13-Oct-2023 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

