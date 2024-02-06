EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE WITH KEVIN HANBURY BECOMING GROUP CHAIR

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel

MBH CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE WITH KEVIN HANBURY BECOMING GROUP CHAIR



[London, 06 February 2024], MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has today announced that its existing board member and Group Managing Director, Kevin Hanbury, will become Group Chair with immediate effect. Kevin will also continue in his current role of MBH Managing Director.



With immediate effect, existing Chair Paul Seabridge resigns as Director and Chair of MBH, although continues to be closely connected with the company as a major shareholder and providing support to the MBH board as required. There are no other changes to the existing MBH Board.





Kevin Hanbury commented: “I am extremely proud to assume the role of MBH Chair and to be able to lead MBH in its next phase of expansion. Our strategy remains unchanged to drive organic growth and to make timely acquisitions that support the development of the company. I would like to thank Paul Seabridge for his support and commitment to MBH and look forward to continuing to partner with him as a major shareholder within the Group”.



Paul Seabridge commented: “Kevin is a strong business leader who is already very familiar with MBH and with the strategy and operations of the Group. He is highly adept at building strong business relationships and over the past few months has spent time visiting and meeting with the leadership of all Group companies. I am confident that he will excel in his new role as MBH Board Chair and I look forward to our continuing relationship – especially in the area of identifying strategic and tactical acquisitions for the Group”.

