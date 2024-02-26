EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Correction to the earlier notice that the Directors had resolved to place the Company into administration

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Statement

MBH Corporation Plc: Correction to the earlier notice that the Directors had resolved to place the Company into administration



Correction to the earlier notice that the Directors had resolved to place the Company into administration the Company will hold an EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) for shareholders on Monday 11 March 2024 at 10am London time to vote for the removal of the board of directors.



Not all Directors support the decision to place the Company into administration due to there being a turnaround plan and line of funding available. As such such action is not in the best interests of creditors, shareholders or bondholders.



David Hunter an experienced Principal has been appointed to the board as executive director.



