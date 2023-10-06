EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity



06-Oct-2023 / 13:51 GMT/BST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





6 October 2023

MBH Corporation Plc

(MBH or the Company)

Issue of Equity



MBH Corporation Plc (M8H0) (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, announces that it will be issuing 1,823,302 Ordinary Shares of 0.30 per share (New Shares), as follows:



Issuance Number of Shares Share Price

FY 2021 Earnout consideration 2,043 EUR 5.982

FY 2022 Earnout consideration 890,095 EUR 1.722

Deferred consideration 28,209 EUR 8.91

4Q 2022 Directors & KMP remuneration 23,858 EUR 2.592

1Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration 36,099 EUR 1.941

2Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration 56,179 EUR 1.449

Shares consideration for new acquisitions 786,819 EUR 1.10



The New Shares rank pari passu with existing shares in issue. Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence on or around 12 October 2023.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 5,980,739 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



For further information, please contact:

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation

victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7858 888 007