Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
13.06.2024 08:24:20

EQS-Adhoc: MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH submits request for transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of MEDION AG (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law)

EQS-Ad-hoc: MEDION AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Squeeze Out
MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH submits request for transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of MEDION AG (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law)

13-Jun-2024 / 08:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH submits request for transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of MEDION AG (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law)

 

Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Lenovo Group Limited, today submitted to the Management Board of MEDION AG, Essen, a formal notice pursuant to Sec. 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, "AktG") to request that the general shareholders' meeting of MEDION AG approve the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders to Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH in return for appropriate cash compensation (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law). Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH has announced that it will inform MEDION AG of the amount of the cash compensation in a separate specified request (konkretisiertes Verlangen) to be submitted as soon as the amount has been determined.

Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH has confirmed that it holds approximately 98.06% of the relevant share capital of MEDION AG and is thus the majority shareholder pursuant to Sec. 327a (1) AktG.

The time the squeeze-out under stock corporation law takes effect depends on, inter alia, the approving resolution of MEDION AG's general shareholders' meeting and the registration of the transfer resolution in the commercial register. MEDION AG will issue a separate notice to announce the date of the general shareholders' meeting that will resolve upon the squeeze-out.

 

Essen, June 13, 2024

MEDION AG

Management Board (Vorstand)

 



End of Inside Information

13-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDION AG
Am Zehnthof 77
45307 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 8383-6500
Fax: +49 (0)201 8383-6510
E-mail: aktie@medion.com
Internet: www.medion.com
ISIN: DE0006605009
WKN: 660500
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1923995

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1923995  13-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923995&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MEDION AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MEDION AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MEDION AG 13,80 12,20% MEDION AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Leitindex bewegte sich am Donnerstag tief im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls deutliche Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen