EQS-Adhoc: MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH submits request for transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of MEDION AG (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law)

MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH submits request for transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of MEDION AG (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law)



Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Lenovo Group Limited, today submitted to the Management Board of MEDION AG, Essen, a formal notice pursuant to Sec. 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, "AktG") to request that the general shareholders' meeting of MEDION AG approve the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders to Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH in return for appropriate cash compensation (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law). Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH has announced that it will inform MEDION AG of the amount of the cash compensation in a separate specified request (konkretisiertes Verlangen) to be submitted as soon as the amount has been determined.

Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH has confirmed that it holds approximately 98.06% of the relevant share capital of MEDION AG and is thus the majority shareholder pursuant to Sec. 327a (1) AktG.

The time the squeeze-out under stock corporation law takes effect depends on, inter alia, the approving resolution of MEDION AG's general shareholders' meeting and the registration of the transfer resolution in the commercial register. MEDION AG will issue a separate notice to announce the date of the general shareholders' meeting that will resolve upon the squeeze-out.

Essen, June 13, 2024

MEDION AG

Management Board (Vorstand)