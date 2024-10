EQS-Adhoc: Nagarro SE is in talks regarding a potential public tender offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Statement

Nagarro SE is in talks regarding a potential public tender offer



16-Oct-2024 / 17:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

October 16, 2024 - Against the background of recent media reports, the Nagarro SE Management Board confirms that, in the context of Nagarro SE’s evaluation of strategic options and as part of discussions supported by certain board members holding Nagarro shares, Nagarro SE is in talks with certain interested parties regarding a potential take-private of Nagarro SE including a public tender offer. The Nagarro SE Management Board emphasizes that there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached regarding a potential take-private including a public tender offer.

