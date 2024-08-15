EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Casino Lawsuit Portfolio; Disputed Value Approx. EUR 7 Million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Legal Matter

Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Casino Lawsuit Portfolio; Disputed Value Approx. EUR 7 Million



15-Aug-2024

The Nakiki SE announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a portfolio of so-called casino and sports betting lawsuits with a disputed value of approximately EUR 6.3 million (plus interest of at least EUR 800,000, as well as additional costs). Nakiki SE or one of its subsidiaries intends to take over an existing portfolio of lawsuits instead of pursuing individual lawsuits as announced in the ad hoc announcement of April 17, 2024. The individual lawsuits mentioned in the ad hoc announcement of April 17, 2024, will not be financed for the time being.



According to German case law from various legally binding decisions, players have a claim for reimbursement of gambling losses, as online casinos largely operated illegally until 2021. The lawsuits to be financed by Nakiki or Legal Finance are based on this legal perspective. A ruling from the German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) and the European Court of Justice (ECJ) is still pending.



In the event of the acquisition of the portfolio and a successful outcome of the litigation, Nakiki or a financing subsidiary is entitled to up to 25% of the litigation success.



Andreas Wegerich

(CEO)



NAKIKI SE

Commercial Register: AG München HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300





