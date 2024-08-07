EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent regarding Covid mask litigation; value in dispute up to EUR 34 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Legal Matter

Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent regarding Covid mask litigation; value in dispute up to EUR 34 million



07-Aug-2024 / 10:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nakiki SE announces that its subsidiary Legal Finance SE has signed a Letter of Intent for the financing of a so-called corona mask lawsuit with a value in dispute of up to EUR 34 million including costs and interest.



The company that concluded a contract with the Federal Republic of Germany for the supply of Covid masks in 2020 has not been paid and is suing for payment. The case is before the Court of First Instance.



Depending on the outcome of the litigation, the letter of intent provides for a graduated participation of Nakiki SE or its subsidiary in the outcome of the litigation of 15 - 35%.



This is not the lawsuit mentioned in the ad hoc announcement of 9 May 2024, which is still under review, but a different, independent lawsuit.

NAKIKI SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg

Germany



Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com



Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300







End of Inside Information

07-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

