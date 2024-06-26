EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: New litigation funding agreement, value in dispute EUR 5 million: Funding for Defendant

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Contract

Nakiki SE: New litigation funding agreement, value in dispute EUR 5 million: Funding for Defendant



26-Jun-2024 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nakiki SE announces that Legal Finance International GmbH has concluded a litigation financing agreement with a value in dispute of up to EUR 5 million. This litigation financing agreement relates to funding for the defendant:



In selected individual cases, Legal Finance also finances the legal costs of the opposing party or defendant and, in the event of victory, receives twice the legal costs incurred as well as a staggered one-off payment as a premium. In this case, the premium can be up to EUR 785,000.

NAKIKI SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg

Germany



Andreas Wegerich, CEO Nakiki



26-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

