26.06.2024 09:36:12
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: New litigation funding agreement, value in dispute EUR 5 million: Funding for Defendant
Nakiki SE announces that Legal Finance International GmbH has concluded a litigation financing agreement with a value in dispute of up to EUR 5 million. This litigation financing agreement relates to funding for the defendant:
In selected individual cases, Legal Finance also finances the legal costs of the opposing party or defendant and, in the event of victory, receives twice the legal costs incurred as well as a staggered one-off payment as a premium. In this case, the premium can be up to EUR 785,000.
Andreas Wegerich, CEO Nakiki
