21.03.2024 14:45:20
EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Takeover of Legal Finance SE; planned name change; change of Supervisory Board members
Nakiki SE announces that it has concluded agreements on the contribution of all shares in Legal Finance SE. The contribution will be made without granting new shares in Nakiki SE.
The value of the contribution is 14 million euros. The value is in line with a company valuation (fairness option) of Legal Finance SE.Legal Finance SE is an international litigation financing company based in Frankfurt, which finances legal proceedings and claims through its subsidiaries. According to its audited half-year financial statements as at 30 June 2023, Legal Finance SE had total assets of EUR 5.3 million.
In connection with this contribution, Nakiki SE intends to change its name and to operate under the name Legal Finance Holding SE.
The board will be reorganised as follows
Supervisory Board: Adrian Fuhrmeister, Edgars Cellers, Thomas Schröter
The previously appointed members of the Supervisory Board, who exercised their mandate on an interim basis during the final phase of the insolvency proceedings, will no longer work for the company. They will leave the company on the best of terms. The company would like to thank them for their commitment during this challenging period of transition.
It is intended to appoint an additional Management Board member in the short term. Hendric Groth will continue to work for the company during the transition period.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
