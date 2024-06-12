Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 12:03:06

EQS-Adhoc: NEON EQUITY AG: Thomas Olek resigns from the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG: Thomas Olek resigns from the Management Board

12-Jun-2024 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

NEON EQUITY AG: Thomas Olek resigns from the Management Board

 

Frankfurt am Main, June 12, 2024 – NEON EQUITY AG (“NEON EQUITY”, ISIN DE000A3DW408) announces that Thomas Olek has informed the Supervisory Board that he wishes to resign from his position as CEO of NEON EQUITY AG with effect from June 30, 2024 for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board intends to comply with Thomas Olek's request and thanks him for the good cooperation. At the same time, the Supervisory Board informs that the current CFO Ole Nixdorff will become the sole member of the Management Board of NEON EQUITY; his Management Board contract has been extended until mid-2028.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About NEON EQUITY

 

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

 

Investor Relations and Media Relations

 

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com

12-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1923671

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1923671  12-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923671&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten