12.03.2025 10:40:59

EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: Herr Boris Staab, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2025 / 10:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Herr
First name: Boris
Last name(s): Staab

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NEON EQUITY AG

b) LEI
875500BCX9680695W636 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A383C76

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR 30000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1000.0000 EUR 30000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




97394  12.03.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neon Equity AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neon Equity AG 3,00 0,00% Neon Equity AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.03.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
09.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.03.25 KW 10: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
07.03.25 Abschlussquartal 2024: Depot des Fisher Asset Management

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zur Wochenmitte zu. Die Börsen in Asien schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen