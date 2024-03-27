EQS-Adhoc: New Work SE: Majority shareholder Burda Digital SE increases its stake in New Work SE to about 74 percent

EQS-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Key word(s): Investment

New Work SE: Majority shareholder Burda Digital SE increases its stake in New Work SE to about 74 percent



27-March-2024 / 20:18 CET/CEST

New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) today determined as a result of the annual shareholder identification carried out by external service providers that Burda Digital SE has increased its stake in the company to about 74 percent.



