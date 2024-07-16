EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: Adjustment of guidance regarding the expected EBITDA for 2024 due to reclassification of one-off expenses

EQS-Ad-hoc: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

niiio finance group AG: Adjustment of guidance regarding the expected EBITDA for 2024 due to reclassification of one-off expenses



16-Jul-2024 / 14:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





niiio finance group AG: Ad-hoc reporting according to Art. 17 MAR

Adjustment of guidance regarding the expected EBITDA for 2024 due to reclassification of one-off expenses

Görlitz, 16.07.2024: niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), stock-listed Software-as-a-Service platform for asset and wealth management, has updated its financial projections, expecting for fiscal year 2024 an EBITDA of -1.4 to -1.1m EUR, deviating from prior guidance of 0.7 to 1m EUR (published on 8th December 2023). Consolidated revenues are expected unchanged in a range between 8.5 and 9.5m EUR.

The updated EBITDA expectation is a result of a reclassification of one-off expenses which are mainly related to the partial repayment of the convertible loan note and the expected contribution of fundsaccess AG, FundHero S.A. and FinTecc LLC. This reclassification has been made in the audit of the 2023 financial statements. For 2023, this reclassification will have only limited consequences, reducing the expected EBITDA from a prior range of 0.6 to 0.8m EUR to ca. 0.45m EUR.

As resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 22nd May 2024, fundsaccess AG, FundHero S.A. and FinTecc LLC shall be contributed into the group controlled by the company. On the basis of an assumed reflection of these contributions in the commercial register in August 2024, and based on current projections of financial performance, the company expects revenues in an unchanged range of 18 to 20m EUR und an EBITDA in a range of -0.1 und +1.9m EUR (former exepctation: 2 to 4m EUR).





