EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: Intent by majority shareholder Neptune BidCo AG to submit a voluntary public purchase offer in form of a cash offer to the other shareholders

niiio finance group AG: Intent by majority shareholder Neptune BidCo AG to submit a voluntary public purchase offer in form of a cash offer to the other shareholders

Görlitz, 26.08.2024
Neptune BidCo AG with seat in Frankfurt am Main (“Neptune BidCo”), majority shareholder of niiio finance group AG (“Company“) has informed the Company today that it intends to submit a voluntary public purchase offer regarding the Company’s shares to the Company’s other shareholders (the “Offer”).
According to the information provided, Neptune BidCo intends to offer the purchase of up to 2,000,000 of the Company’s shares at a share price of EUR 0.75 per share.
Neptune BidCo has further informed the Company that it is interested in acquiring further shares in the Company, subject to additional financing, and that it will reserve the right to extend the Offer during the acceptance term and to include additional shares of the Company. According to Neptune BidCo’s statement, the Offer shall have an initial acceptance period of one month which is expected to begin in September 2024.
The Offer is voluntary and, according to Neptune BidCo, is not subject to the provisions of the German Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz; WpÜG).
According to Neptune BidCo, the initial financing of the aforementioned Offer has already been secured.

Contact:
Heribert Steuer and Christian Ropel, Executive Board
Email: ir@niiio.finance
Telephone: +49 35 81 / 374 99 – 0


Language: English
Company: niiio finance group AG
Elisabethstraße 42/43
02826 Görlitz
Germany
Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-64
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: ir@niiio.finance
Internet: www.niiio.finance
ISIN: DE000A2G8332
WKN: A2G833
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich
