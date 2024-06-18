EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: Update: Impairment at niiio finance group AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

niiio finance group AG: Update: Impairment at niiio finance group AG



18-Jun-2024 / 18:03 CET/CEST

Update of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





niiio finance group AG: Ad-hoc reporting according to Art. 17 MAR



Update: Impairment at niiio finance group AG



Görlitz, 18.6.2024



In connection with the audit of the annual accounts of financial year 2023 and in co-operation with the Company’s auditor, the executive board of niiio finance group AG has identified an additional requirement for impairment regarding DSER GmbH in the amount of 1.12m EUR. Together with the downward adjustment published ad hoc on 21.5.2024 in the amount of 3.14m EUR, the test of balance sheet values (impairment test) leads to a downward adjustment of the carrying value of DSER GmbH in the Company’s accounts of 4.26m EUR in total, to a carrying value of ~6.3m EUR.

The additional impairment was triggered by an update of the discount rate used for the impairment test which had to be increased in deviation from prior years’ values.

The impairments published ad hoc today and on 21.5.2024 will affect the results in niiio finance group AG’s stand-alone accounts by a one-off effect of 4.26m EUR and will in parallel negatively affect the goodwill in group accounts by the same amount.



Kontakt:

Johann Horch

E-Mail: ir@niiio.finance

Telefon: +49 35 81 / 374 99 – 0





End of Inside Information

18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

