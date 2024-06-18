|
18.06.2024 18:03:07
EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: Update: Impairment at niiio finance group AG
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
niiio finance group AG: Ad-hoc reporting according to Art. 17 MAR
Update: Impairment at niiio finance group AG
Görlitz, 18.6.2024
In connection with the audit of the annual accounts of financial year 2023 and in co-operation with the Company’s auditor, the executive board of niiio finance group AG has identified an additional requirement for impairment regarding DSER GmbH in the amount of 1.12m EUR. Together with the downward adjustment published ad hoc on 21.5.2024 in the amount of 3.14m EUR, the test of balance sheet values (impairment test) leads to a downward adjustment of the carrying value of DSER GmbH in the Company’s accounts of 4.26m EUR in total, to a carrying value of ~6.3m EUR.
The additional impairment was triggered by an update of the discount rate used for the impairment test which had to be increased in deviation from prior years’ values.
The impairments published ad hoc today and on 21.5.2024 will affect the results in niiio finance group AG’s stand-alone accounts by a one-off effect of 4.26m EUR and will in parallel negatively affect the goodwill in group accounts by the same amount.
Kontakt:
Johann Horch
E-Mail: ir@niiio.finance
Telefon: +49 35 81 / 374 99 – 0
End of Inside Information
18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|niiio finance group AG
|Elisabethstraße 42/43
|02826 Görlitz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)611 - 205855-64
|Fax:
|+49(0)611 - 205855-66
|E-mail:
|ir@niiio.finance
|Internet:
|www.niiio.finance
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8332
|WKN:
|A2G833
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1928037
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1928037 18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
