14.08.2024 16:14:44
EQS-Adhoc: Noratis AG: Devaluation of the property portfolio and corresponding value adjustments as well as preliminary result for the first half of 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Publication of inside information
Eschborn, 14 August 2024 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK) has identified an impairment requirement of around EUR 31 million on the basis of the expert valuation of the real estate portfolio as of 30 June 2024. This corresponds to a decline in value of around 6% (like-for-like) on the market values of around EUR 483 million as at the reporting date of 31 December 2023. The appraisal values result in an earnings-relevant write-down requirement of EUR 20.8 million, which has a negative impact on both EBIT and EBT. This necessitates an adjustment to the annual forecast. For the full year 2024, Noratis AG now assumes clearly negative earnings before taxes (EBT) and clearly negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).
Based on the preliminary half-year figures of the company for the first half of 2024, Noratis AG achieved earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT, of EUR -18.4 million according to IFRS after EUR 2.6 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings before taxes, EBT, deteriorated from EUR -4.4 million in the same period of the previous year to around EUR -26.2 million.
