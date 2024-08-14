EQS-Adhoc: Noratis AG: Devaluation of the property portfolio and corresponding value adjustments as well as preliminary result for the first half of 2024

+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 16:14:44

Noratis AG: Devaluation of the property portfolio and corresponding value adjustments as well as preliminary result for the first half of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Noratis AG: Devaluation of the property portfolio and corresponding value adjustments as well as preliminary result for the first half of 2024

14-Aug-2024 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information
in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Noratis AG: Devaluation of the property portfolio and corresponding value adjustments as well as preliminary result for the first half of 2024 - negative impact on annual result 2024 expected

Eschborn, 14 August 2024 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK) has identified an impairment requirement of around EUR 31 million on the basis of the expert valuation of the real estate portfolio as of 30 June 2024. This corresponds to a decline in value of around 6% (like-for-like) on the market values of around EUR 483 million as at the reporting date of 31 December 2023. The appraisal values result in an earnings-relevant write-down requirement of EUR 20.8 million, which has a negative impact on both EBIT and EBT. This necessitates an adjustment to the annual forecast. For the full year 2024, Noratis AG now assumes clearly negative earnings before taxes (EBT) and clearly negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

Based on the preliminary half-year figures of the company for the first half of 2024, Noratis AG achieved earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT, of EUR -18.4 million according to IFRS after EUR 2.6 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings before taxes, EBT, deteriorated from EUR -4.4 million in the same period of the previous year to around EUR -26.2 million.

 

The Executive Board

Noratis AG

Hauptstraße 129

65760 Eschborn

 

 

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Explanatory notes

Investor & Public Relations contact:

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop
069 905 505 51
noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

 

 

14-Aug-2024
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1968283

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1968283  14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968283&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

