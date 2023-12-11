EQS-Adhoc: Noratis AG: Noratis AG decides on cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights with a volume of 451,467 new shares at a placement price of EUR 4.43 per new share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Noratis AG: Noratis AG decides on cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights with a volume of 451,467 new shares at a placement price of EUR 4.43 per new share



11-Dec-2023 / 21:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR TRANSMITTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO OR IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ANNOUNCEMENT COULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. PLEASE NOTE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Publication of inside information

pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Noratis AG decides on cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights with a volume of 451,467 new shares at a placement price of EUR 4.43 per new share

Eschborn, 11 December 2023 – The Management Board of Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK) has adopted today, as already announced in the ad hoc announcement of 14 November 2023, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, a further capital increase against cash contributions.

The share capital of Noratis will be increased to EUR 7,196,704.00 by means of a cash capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights, partially utilizing the still existing Authorized Capital 2021 (Genehmigtes Kapital 2021) in the amount of EUR 481,803.00 through the issue of 451,467 new ordinary bearer shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of one euro per share. The new shares are entitled to dividend payments from 1 January 2023.

The placement price per new share amounts to EUR 4.43.

Against the background of an existing investor agreement with Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG only Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG will be authorized to subscribe to the new shares and the subscription rights of the other shareholders will be excluded in accordance with the principles of the simplified exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to Section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).

The new shares will be included in the existing listing of Noratis AG in the Segment Scale of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to approximately EUR 2 Mio. The inflow of funds to Noratis from this capital increase shall be utilized to strengthen liquidity.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft accompanies the capital increase.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

069 905 505 51

noratis@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Important notes

This announcement may not be published, distributed or circulated, directly or indirectly, to or in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, of each of the states of the United States and the District of Columbia, “United States”), Canada, Australia, Japan or another jurisdiction where such announcement, distribution or circulation could be unlawful.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other jurisdiction to or in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The securities offered will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended (“Securities Act”) or registered with the securities regulatory authorities of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. They may not be offered, sold, exercised, pledged, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, into or within the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan or any other jurisdiction in which to do so would be prohibited or restricted, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the securities laws of the respective states of the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan or other jurisdictions.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of Securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Certain statements included in this announcement may be “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements are based on current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Management Board of Noratis. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement. Neither Noratis nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions. Noratis does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, it must be noted that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and that Noratis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to conform such statements to actual events or developments, except as required by law.