EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE adjusts sales guidance for the current fiscal year 2023 and specifies further elements of the company guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

NORMA Group SE adjusts sales guidance for the current fiscal year 2023 and specifies further elements of the company guidance



02-Nov-2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Maintal, November 2, 2023 –NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group") adjusts its sales guidance for the fiscal year 2023.

Based on the current, preliminary sales figures for the month of October, reduced call-offs from automotive and supplier customers as well as the expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year 2023, the Management Board of NORMA Group SE now expects organic Group sales growth in the range of around 0% to 1% year-on-year for the 2023 fiscal year (previously: "medium single-digit organic Group sales growth"). The reasons include the consequences of the strikes at US-American car manufacturers, with no longer expected catch-up effects until the end of the fiscal year. In the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, offsets are also no longer expected due to the general market weakness.

The Management Board confirms the current guidance for the adjusted EBIT margin of "around 8%" as well as the current guidance of "around EUR 70 million" for the operating net cash flow.

The following other components of the company's guidance are being specified:

The Management Board now expects an improvement in the cost of materials ratio in the fiscal year 2023 compared to the previous year (previously: “stable cost of materials ratio compared to the previous year”).

With regard to the personnel cost ratio, the Management Board now expects an increase for the fiscal year 2023 (previously: “stable personnel cost ratio compared to the previous year”).

Regarding the Financial Result, the Management Board of NORMA Group now expects EUR -22 million (previously: “up to EUR -15 million”), due to increased interest rate levels. With regard to the adjusted tax rate, the Management Board now expects this to be in the range between 35% and 39% (previously: "between 33% and 37%”) for the full year 2023. Accordingly, the EPS is now expected to show a decrease compared to the previous year (previously: “moderate increase compared to previous year”).

The NORMA Value Added is now expected within the range of EUR -45 million and EUR -30 million (previously: “between EUR -10 million and EUR 10 million”).

The other components of the forecast published in the annual report 2022 and confirmed in the half-year report 2023 remain unchanged.

Kontakt:

Andreas Trösch

Vice President Investor Relations, Group Communications, Corporate Responsibility & Group Marketing

E-Mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com

Tel.: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 741