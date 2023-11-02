|
02.11.2023 16:01:21
EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE adjusts sales guidance for the current fiscal year 2023 and specifies further elements of the company guidance
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Maintal, November 2, 2023 –NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group") adjusts its sales guidance for the fiscal year 2023.
Based on the current, preliminary sales figures for the month of October, reduced call-offs from automotive and supplier customers as well as the expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year 2023, the Management Board of NORMA Group SE now expects organic Group sales growth in the range of around 0% to 1% year-on-year for the 2023 fiscal year (previously: "medium single-digit organic Group sales growth"). The reasons include the consequences of the strikes at US-American car manufacturers, with no longer expected catch-up effects until the end of the fiscal year. In the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, offsets are also no longer expected due to the general market weakness.
The Management Board confirms the current guidance for the adjusted EBIT margin of "around 8%" as well as the current guidance of "around EUR 70 million" for the operating net cash flow.
The following other components of the company's guidance are being specified:
The Management Board now expects an improvement in the cost of materials ratio in the fiscal year 2023 compared to the previous year (previously: “stable cost of materials ratio compared to the previous year”).
With regard to the personnel cost ratio, the Management Board now expects an increase for the fiscal year 2023 (previously: “stable personnel cost ratio compared to the previous year”).
Regarding the Financial Result, the Management Board of NORMA Group now expects EUR -22 million (previously: “up to EUR -15 million”), due to increased interest rate levels. With regard to the adjusted tax rate, the Management Board now expects this to be in the range between 35% and 39% (previously: "between 33% and 37%”) for the full year 2023. Accordingly, the EPS is now expected to show a decrease compared to the previous year (previously: “moderate increase compared to previous year”).
The NORMA Value Added is now expected within the range of EUR -45 million and EUR -30 million (previously: “between EUR -10 million and EUR 10 million”).
The other components of the forecast published in the annual report 2022 and confirmed in the half-year report 2023 remain unchanged.
Kontakt:
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, NORMA Group generated sales of EUR 297.1 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: EUR 318.6 million). This corresponds to a decline of 6.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This includes organic sales decline of 1.5%. Currency effects had a negative impact of 5.2%.
Adjusted EBIT was approximately EUR 24.8 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: EUR 27.0 million), and the adjusted EBIT margin was 8.3% (Q3 20122: 8.5%). The net operating cash flow was EUR 38.6 million (Q3 2022: EUR -3.8 million).
NORMA Group adjusts certain expenses for the operational management of the company. In Q3 2023, expenses in the amount of EUR 0.6 million were adjusted within EBITA for depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment from purchase price allocations. Furthermore, expenses in the amount of EUR 15.2 million were adjusted within EBIT for amortization of intangible assets.
NORMA Group will publish the final figures for the third quarter of 2023 on November 7, 2023. At 2:00 p.m., CEO Guido Grandi and CFO Annette Stieve will be available for questions in a conference call.
02-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6181 6102 741
|Fax:
|+49 6181 6102 7641
|E-mail:
|ir@normagroup.com
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H8BV3
|WKN:
|A1H8BV
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1764009
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1764009 02-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SEmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.23
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.23
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: So entwickelt sich der SDAX mittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|NORMA-Aktie dennoch fester: NORMA setzt Umsatzprognose runter (dpa-AFX)
|
02.11.23
|ROUNDUP: Norma senkt Umsatzprognose und bestätigt Margenziel - (dpa-AFX)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE passt Umsatzprognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2023 an und konkretisiert weitere Prognosebestandteile (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE adjusts sales guidance for the current fiscal year 2023 and specifies further elements of the company guidance (EQS Group)
|
01.11.23
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)