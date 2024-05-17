EQS-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG gets off to a positive start in 2024

17.05.2024 13:40:57

OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG gets off to a positive start in 2024

OTI Greentech AG gets off to a positive start in 2024

OTI Greentech AG gets off to a positive start in 2024

Berlin, May 17, 2024 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, has achieved a significant improvement in earnings in the first months of the 2024 financial year. While the operating result, EBIT, was still slightly negative at EUR -9 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, a positive operating EBIT of EUR 115 thousand was achieved in the first quarter of 2024. Both operating subsidiaries - KMI Cleaning Solutions in the USA and UNIservice Unisafe in Italy - contributed to this positive development.

The results for the first months of 2024 indicate a significant improvement in operating profitability in the current year.


 



This improvement in earnings was achieved through further operational cost optimization on the one hand and an improvement in the gross margin on the other. Operating revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was 11% lower than in the same quarter of the previous year. The main reason for the decline in revenue is a contract amendment with KMI's main customer. In anticipation of this potential change, KMI has already successfully focused on high-margin specialty products. In Italy, UNIservice continued to expand its Fire, Rescue & Safty (FRS) security business.

OTI Greentech AG continues to pursue its strict policy of reducing administrative costs and improving services for the operating units.

"The trend continues to point upwards. Our focus on profitability and operational performance is now delivering initial results. We are pleased with this development and see further increasing profitability in our operating subsidiaries. More intensive cooperation among these subsidiaries opens up a broader range of applications for our products and services," explains Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO of OTI Greentech AG.

OTI Greentech expects to publish the final figures for the 2023 financial year, together with the 2023 annual report, on June 28, 2024 on the website www.oti.ag.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO
info@oti.ag  
Phone +49 30 887 865 62
Friedrichstrasse 79
10117 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Phone +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

 

Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
