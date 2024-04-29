|
29.04.2024 17:36:52
EQS-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG: Preliminary result 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Miscellaneous
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
OTI Greentech AG: Preliminary result 2023
Berlin, April 29, 2024 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, generated sales of EUR 17.65 million in 2023 following the first consolidation of its preliminary business figures. Sales were thus slightly above the forecast of around EUR 17.3 million.
According to preliminary calculations, Group EBITDA is expected to be slightly negative. The forecast assumed a positive EBITDA for 2023. The operating EBITDA of the subsidiaries was clearly positive and amounted to around EUR 0.5 million, excluding Group allocations.
The Group's negative EBITDA is due to the set-up costs of the KMI Industrial Services Division, which were significantly reduced in the course of the second half of 2023. However, this was not enough to fully offset the losses of the first half of the year.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Explanatory section:
The pleasing sales performance was driven by the maritime division, Uniservice, and by KMI Cleaning Solutions, USA. With sales of EUR 5.7 million at Uniservice and USD 12.9 million at KMI Cleaning Solutions, both divisions set new sales records.
OTI Greentech is expected to publish the final figures for the 2023 financial year, together with the 2023 Annual Report, on the website www.oti.ag on June 28, 2024.
Contact:
OTI Greentech AG
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Phone +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
29-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OTI Greentech AG
|Friedrichstraße 79
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 887 865 62
|Fax:
|+49 30 690 884 88
|E-mail:
|info@oti.ag
|Internet:
|www.oti.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL22
|WKN:
|A2TSL2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1892101
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1892101 29-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
