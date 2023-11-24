|
EQS-Adhoc: PAION AG cancelled guidance for financial year 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
PAION AG cancelled guidance for financial year 2023
Aachen (Germany), 24 November 2023 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A3E5EG5; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, PA8) announces that against the background of the applications filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings, the forecast for the current financial year 2023 previously issued on 17 May 2023 in connection with the publication of the annual financial report can no longer be maintained and is therefore canceled. Due to the preliminary insolvency proceedings and the unforeseeable further development, it is also currently not possible to issue a new forecast.
Contact
Ralf Penner
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
PAION AG
Heussstrasse 25
52078 Aachen – Germany
Phone +49 241 4453-152
E-mail r.penner@paion.com
www.paion.com
This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG’s management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from PAION AG's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
