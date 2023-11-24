EQS-Adhoc: PAION AG cancelled guidance for financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

PAION AG cancelled guidance for financial year 2023



24-Nov-2023 / 13:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

PAION AG cancelled guidance for financial year 2023 Aachen (Germany), 24 November 2023 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A3E5EG5; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, PA8) announces that against the background of the applications filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings, the forecast for the current financial year 2023 previously issued on 17 May 2023 in connection with the publication of the annual financial report can no longer be maintained and is therefore canceled. Due to the preliminary insolvency proceedings and the unforeseeable further development, it is also currently not possible to issue a new forecast.



Contact Ralf Penner SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications PAION AG Heussstrasse 25 52078 Aachen – Germany Phone +49 241 4453-152 E-mail r.penner@paion.com www.paion.com

