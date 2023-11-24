24.11.2023 13:46:32

EQS-Adhoc: PAION AG cancelled guidance for financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
PAION AG cancelled guidance for financial year 2023

24-Nov-2023 / 13:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAION AG cancelled guidance for financial year 2023

 

Aachen (Germany), 24 November 2023 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A3E5EG5; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, PA8)  announces that against the background of the applications filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings, the forecast for the current financial year 2023 previously issued on 17 May 2023 in connection with the publication of the annual financial report can no longer be maintained and is therefore canceled. Due to the preliminary insolvency proceedings and the unforeseeable further development, it is also currently not possible to issue a new forecast.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact

Ralf Penner

SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

PAION AG

Heussstrasse 25

52078 Aachen – Germany

Phone +49 241 4453-152

E-mail r.penner@paion.com

www.paion.com

 

 

Disclaimer:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG’s management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from PAION AG's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

24-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Heussstraße 25
52078 Aachen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0
Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100
E-mail: info@paion.com
Internet: www.paion.com
ISIN: DE000A3E5EG5
WKN: A3E5EG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1781615

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1781615  24-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1781615&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PAION AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PAION AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PAION AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,26 -24,71% PAION AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen