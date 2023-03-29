|
29.03.2023 12:26:15
EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG commences substantive negotiations on the disposal of its subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies GmbH
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal
PANTAFLIX AG commences substantive negotiations on the disposal of its subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies GmbH
Based on the current discussions, the Company expects a loss from the disposal in the range of EUR 7.0 million in the individual financial statements of PANTAFLIX AG, given a symbolic sale price, and has decided to recognize a corresponding write-down on the carrying amount of the investment as a matter of commercial prudence. Furthermore, PANTAFLIX AG has decided as a precautionary measure to recognize an impairment loss of approximately EUR 1.5 million on loans and other receivables against PANTAFLIX Technologies. As a consequence, the loss of half of the share capital in the single-entity financial statements of PANTAFLIX AG has to be reported, while the transaction has no impact on the consolidated financial statements.
Pursuant to statutory provisions, the Company will prepare to convene a General Meeting in order to inform the shareholders.
The Management Board
29-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
