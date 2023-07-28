|
28.07.2023 13:25:26
EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG intends capital increase in kind from authorized capital against contribution of a receivable in connection with the remuneration of a film production
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
PANTAFLIX AG intends capital increase in kind from authorized capital against contribution of a receivable in connection with the remuneration of a film production
The capital increase against contributions in kind is to be carried out in August 2023. The further details and conditions of the capital increase remain subject to a separate resolution. The new shares are to be included in the existing listing in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.
The Management Board
End of Inside Information
28-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1691177
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1691177 28-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
