18.04.2024 20:31:54
EQS-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE proposes an increased dividend of EUR 1.36 per share for 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
PharmaSGP Holding SE proposes an increased dividend of EUR 1.36 per share for 2023
Gräfelfing, April 18, 2024 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN DE000A2P4LJ5) will propose to this year's Annual General Meeting of the company a one-time increased dividend of EUR 1.36 per dividend-bearing share for the past financial year (previous year: EUR 0.49). Excluding treasury shares, this corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 16,320,000.00 or around 99.5% of the consolidated net income for 2023 (previous year: EUR 5,875,241.12 or 49.2% of the consolidated net income for 2022). This was decided today by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. For the future, the company intends to return to its previous dividend policy, according to which the distribution is generally between 30% and 50% of the consolidated net income.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PharmaSGP Holding SE
|Lochhamer Schlag 1
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@pharmasgp.com
|Internet:
|https://pharmasgp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2P4LJ5
|WKN:
|A2P4LJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1883863
