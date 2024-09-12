EQS-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE resolves on public share repurchase offer to buy back own shares for up to 594,405 shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

PharmaSGP Holding SE resolves on public share repurchase offer to buy back own shares for up to 594,405 shares



Gräfelfing, Germany, September 12, 2024 - The management board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (the “Company”) (ISIN DE000A2P4LJ5 / WKN A2P4LJ) resolved today, with the approval of the supervisory board, utilizing the authorization of the annual general meeting of June 26, 2024, to buy back up to 594,405 shares of the Company (corresponding to up to 4.95% of the Company’s registered share capital (Grundkapital)) by way of a public share repurchase offer for a consideration amounting to EUR 21.45 per share. It is currently intended to redeem the shares so repurchased and decrease the share capital accordingly.

The Company’s two largest shareholders, FUTRUE GmbH that holds approximately 73.6% of the Company’s share capital, and MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH that holds approximately 7.8% of the Company’s share capital, have irrevocably committed themselves vis-à-vis the Company not to accept the share repurchase offer for all shares directly or indirectly held by them.

The acceptance period will commence on September 13, 2024, 00:00 (CEST), and is expected to terminate on September 26, 2024, 24:00 (CEST). If the shares tendered into the share repurchase offer exceed 594,405, the declarations of acceptance will be considered proportionally, i.e., in a ratio of the 594,405 shares to the aggregate number of shares tendered into the share repurchase offer. Further details on the public share repurchase offer can be found in the offer document, which will be published on the Company’s website (https://www.pharmasgp.com) under the heading “Investor Relations – The share – Share buy-backs – Share buy-back 2024” prior to the commencement of the acceptance period as well as in the German Federal Gazette under www.bundesanzeiger.de.

Contact

PharmaSGP Holding SE

Claudius Krause (cometis AG)

Lochhamer Schlag 1

82166 Gräfelfing

Germany

Phone: +49 611 205855-28

E-Mail: ir@pharmasgp.com

