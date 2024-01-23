EQS-Adhoc: Preliminary annual results as of 31 December 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Altech Advanced Materials AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Preliminary annual results as of 31 December 2023



23-Jan-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Altech Advanced Materials AG - Preliminary annual results as of 31 December 2023



Heidelberg (23.01.2024/17:30) - Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM / the Company") (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4 and DE000A31C3Z1) has closed its 2023 financial year with an expected net loss (individual financial statements according to HGB) of EUR 1,348k (previous year: EUR -1,431k).



The preliminary annual result includes sales revenue of EUR 40k (previous year: EUR 0k) and other operating income of EUR 363k (previous year: EUR 3k) as well as personnel expenses of EUR 342k (previous year: EUR 197k) and other operating expenses of EUR 1,255k (previous year: EUR 594k). The financial result totalled EUR -154k (previous year: EUR -143k).



Other operating expenses mainly consist of expenses for the creation of a provision for impending losses, which had to be recognised in the amount of EUR 518k due to the sharp rise in the price of Altech Advanced Materials AG shares to EUR 14.20 per share as at 30 June 2023. Other operating income is also related to this, as the provision for impending losses was reduced again by EUR 326k due to the fall in the share price to EUR 8.40 per share as at 31 December 2023. Further other operating expenses included costs for capital market notifications and communication (EUR 240k), costs for legal advice (EUR 277k), Supervisory Board remuneration (EUR 87k) and costs for the financial statements/audit (EUR 44k).



The preliminary balance sheet as at 31 December 2023 in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) shows equity of EUR 5,341k (previous year: EUR 3,004k). Outstanding contributions not called in were openly deducted from equity in the previous year.



In its last forecast for 2023, the Management Board assumed a loss of between EUR 1.2 million and EUR 1.6 million (see publication dated 18 July 2023). This estimate was met.



The aforementioned preliminary result is based on the preliminary valuation of the past financial year 2023 carried out by the Executive Board on 23 January 2023. The figures stated in this announcement are subject to the final preparation of the annual financial statements, the audit of the annual financial statements and the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board.



The Management Board



About Altech Advanced Materials AG



Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4 and DE000A31C3Z1), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's aim is to participate in the market for solid-state batteries for stationary battery use with CERENERGY®.



Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminium oxide (HPA) - Silumina Anodes™ - is intended to significantly increase the performance of this battery for electromobility.



CERENERGY® batteries project



Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) is a joint venture with the world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY® sodium-alumina solid-state battery (SAS). CERENERGY® batteries are the ground-breaking alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY® batteries are fire and explosion proof, have a lifespan of more than 15 years and operate in extremely cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses common salt and is free of lithium, cobalt, graphite and copper, eliminating dependence on critical metal price increases and supply chain issues.



The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY® battery and plans to build a 100 MWh production facility at Altech's site in Saxony. The plant will produce CERENERGY® battery modules for the grid storage solutions market.



Silumina Anodes



The Altech Group has developed a wet-technical method for coating the anode material of a battery with high-purity aluminium oxide in the nanometre range in a cost-effective and high-quality industrial standard. By coating silicon with high-purity aluminium oxide and adding it to the usual graphite anode material, the performance of the battery can be increased. With an admixture of 10 %, an increase in performance of more than 30 % has been confirmed in laboratory tests, as silicon has ten times the energy storage capacity of graphite. Until now, however, silicon could not be used in commercial lithium-ion batteries because silicon particles swell by up to 300% during the battery charging process. This leads to partial failure of the battery. At the same time, lithium ions attach themselves to the anode as a separating layer and are thus deactivated, meaning they are no longer available for the energy flow. Although this also happens with pure graphite anodes, this negative effect is much stronger with silicon-containing anodes and leads to an initial charge loss of up to 50 % of the theoretical battery capacity. These side effects have so far cancelled out the potential benefits of adding silicon. The Altech Group has succeeded in coating silicon in the nanometre range and thus largely overcoming the problems described.



Further information at: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Altech Advanced Materials AG



Management Board: Iggy Tan, Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars

Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 3

69120 Heidelberg

info@altechadvancedmaterials.com

Tel: + 49 6221 649 2482

www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Press contact



Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH

Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

e-mail:

