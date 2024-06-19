|
19.06.2024 19:09:43
EQS-Adhoc: publity AG announces slight delay in interest payment for 5.5% corporate bond / Interest payment to be made within the next few days
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
publity AG announces slight delay in interest payment for 5.5% corporate bond / Interest payment to be made within the next few days
Frankfurt am Main, June 19, 2024 - publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) informs that it will not pay the interest due on June 19, 2024 on its 5.5% corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN DE000A254RV3) on June 19, 2024. The terms and conditions of the bond stipulate that only a delay in interest payment of more than 30 days constitutes a reason for termination. publity AG will pay the defaulting interest payment punctually within the granted period of 30 days.
Due to considerable delays in incoming payments, the necessary liquid funds are currently being made available within the Group and should be paid out to the bondholders within the next few days.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About publity
publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.
Press Contact:
Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:
19-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|0341 26178710
|Fax:
|0341 2617832
|E-mail:
|info@publity.de
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
|WKN:
|697250, A169GM
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1929209
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1929209 19-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu publity AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19:09
|EQS-Adhoc: publity AG meldet geringe Verzögerung der Zinszahlung für 5,5% Unternehmensanleihe / Auszahlung der Zinsen soll innerhalb der nächsten Tage erfolgen (EQS Group)
|
19:09
|EQS-Adhoc: publity AG announces slight delay in interest payment for 5.5% corporate bond / Interest payment to be made within the next few days (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.06.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: Neon Equity Invest GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.06.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: Neon Equity Invest GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.05.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: Neon Equity Invest GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.05.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: Neon Equity Invest GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.05.24
|EQS-DD: publity AG: Neon Equity Invest GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu publity AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|publity AG
|3,29
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: ATX zieht schlussendlich an -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Börsen in Fernost laufen letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte etwas zu, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex leichter tendierte. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.