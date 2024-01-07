|
07.01.2024 19:03:02
EQS-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN to return approximately $300 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
QIAGEN to return approximately $300 million to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase
Venlo, the Netherlands, January 7, 2024 – QIAGEN N.V. announces a plan to return up to approximately $300 million (maximum EUR 273 million) to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment with a reverse stock split.
QIAGEN has decided to implement the maximum $300 million value of the mandate given at the Annual General Meeting in June 2023, where shareholders gave virtually unanimous approval for the related resolutions. This approach is designed to return cash to shareholders in a more efficient way than through a traditional open-market repurchase program. It would also enhance earnings per share (EPS) through the reduction in outstanding shares. The synthetic share repurchase will become effective on January 29, 2024, and will be settled in line with market convention in the subsequent days.
This type of synthetic share repurchase involves the following three general steps:
Further information on this process will be announced before implementation.
QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
The Netherlands
ISIN: NL0012169213
Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)
Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:
Corporate Communications
John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; ir@qiagen.com
End of Inside Information
07-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 7735566 - 00
|Fax:
|+31 77 35566-58
|E-mail:
|qiagen@qiagen.com
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012169213
|WKN:
|A2DKCH
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1809577
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1809577 07-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QIAGEN N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu QIAGEN N.V.mehr Analysen
|05.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.12.23
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.12.23
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.12.23
|QIAGEN Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.23
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.23
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.24
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.11.23
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.11.23
|QIAGEN Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|QIAGEN N.V.
|40,18
|0,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.