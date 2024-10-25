|
EQS-Adhoc: Ringmetall acquires specialist supplier of large container liners
Ringmetall acquires specialist supplier of large container liners
Munich, 25 October 2024 - The Management Board of Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55) today reached an agreement on the acquisition of Peak Packaging Poland Sp. z o.o. by way of a share deal with effect from 1 November 2024.
As a specialist supplier of liners for the food and beverage industry as well as the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and chemical industries, the company mainly produces liquid liners and bag-in-box systems including large container liners with a capacity of up to 1,400 liters and liners for IBCs (Intermediate Bulk Containers). From its headquarters in Bartoszyce, Poland, the company supplies customers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the USA.
In the past financial year, the company generated revenues of over EUR 8 million with around 90 employees and an above-average EBITDA margin compared to the Ringmetall Group. The transaction will be debt financed and the parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. It is planned to fully integrate the company into the Ringmetall Group in the coming year.
About Ringmetall Group
Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the Group is represented by global production and sales offices in Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, China and the USA. In 2023, Ringmetall generated consolidated revenues of EUR 181.6 million with 867 employees.
