12.08.2024 10:46:22

EQS-Adhoc: Ringmetall specifies guidance for the full year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ringmetall specifies guidance for the full year 2024

12-Aug-2024 / 10:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall specifies guidance for the full year 2024

Munich, 12 August 2024 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55) specifies its guidance for revenue and earnings development for the full year 2024. The company's Management Board came to this decision based on the preliminary half-year figures and the foreseeable business development in July.

In the first six months of the current financial year, the company generated a preliminary Group revenue of EUR 90.8 million (H1 2023: EUR 100.6 million) and a preliminary EBITDA of EUR 13.4 million (H1 2023: EUR 8.3 million). The revenue base for the current financial year is EUR 8.3 million lower than in the previous year due to the sale of the subsidiary HSM and the associated closure of the Industrial Handling division. The previous year’s EBITDA is burdened by a related special effect of EUR -4.6 million.

The Management Board expects the positive trend of the first half of the year to continue in the remainder of 2024. Accordingly, the Management Board now expects Group revenue of between EUR 170 and 185 million (previously: EUR 170 to 195 million) and an EBITDA between EUR 22 and 27 million (previously: EUR 20 to 27 million). The guidance is based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates compared to 30 June 2024. It does not include the effects of acquisitions planned for later in the year, including resulting transaction costs.

--- End of ad hoc release ---



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Ringmetall SE
Phone: +49 (0)89 45 220 98 12 
Mobile:  +49 (0)174 90 911 90
Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de

 

About Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the Group is represented by global production and sales offices in Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, China and the USA. In 2023, Ringmetall generated Group revenue of EUR 181.6 million.


Contact:
Notifying person:
Christoph Petri
Spokesman of the Management Board
Ringmetall SE
Telefon: +49 (0 )89 45 220 98 0
Email: ir@ringmetall.de

12-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 45 22 098 - 0
Fax: 089 / 45 22 098 - 22
E-mail: info@ringmetall.de
Internet: www.ringmetall.de
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55
WKN: A3E5E5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1965125

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1965125  12-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965125&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaftmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaftmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft 3,24 5,19% Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX knapp im Plus -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen