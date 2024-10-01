Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 17:09:34

EQS-Adhoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. contemplates to issue a EUR 30 million bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. contemplates to issue a EUR 30 million bond

01-Oct-2024 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17

 

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. contemplates to issue a EUR 30 million bond

Sliema/Malta, 1 October 2024 –The Board of Directors of Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) (“Company”) contemplates to issue a secured bond in the total amount of up to EUR 30 million. The Company intends to use own assets as collateral. The bond is to be offered for subscription to selected investors by way of a private placement. The proceeds of the bond issue are intended to be used to acquire more Bitcoin and limited partnership stakes in funds. Further details of the bond issue will be announced soon.

 

< end of ad hoc disclosure >

 

About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha platform, and back the world’s best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

 

Media Contact:

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta

https://samara-ag.com/

E-mail: info@samara-ag.com



End of Inside Information

01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1999917

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1999917  01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999917&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shsmehr Nachrichten