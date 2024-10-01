|
01.10.2024 17:09:34
EQS-Adhoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. contemplates to issue a EUR 30 million bond
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. contemplates to issue a EUR 30 million bond
Sliema/Malta, 1 October 2024 –The Board of Directors of Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) (“Company”) contemplates to issue a secured bond in the total amount of up to EUR 30 million. The Company intends to use own assets as collateral. The bond is to be offered for subscription to selected investors by way of a private placement. The proceeds of the bond issue are intended to be used to acquire more Bitcoin and limited partnership stakes in funds. Further details of the bond issue will be announced soon.
< end of ad hoc disclosure >
About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha platform, and back the world’s best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Media Contact:
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,
Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta
E-mail: info@samara-ag.com
End of Inside Information
01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|E-mail:
|info@cryptology-ag.com
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
|ISIN:
|MT0001770107
|WKN:
|A2JDEW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1999917
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1999917 01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
