EQS-Adhoc: SBF AG achieves 2023 revenue forecast according to preliminary figures, EBITDA below forecast in volatile environment

SBF AG achieves 2023 revenue forecast according to preliminary figures, EBITDA below forecast in volatile environment



Leipzig, 10 May 2024 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, ‘SBF’), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rail vehicles, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, has published its preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the 2023 financial year. At EUR 34.0 million, consolidated revenue is within the target corridor forecast on 24 August 2023. Preliminary adjusted Group EBITDA reached EUR -0.5 million and is therefore below the forecast of around EUR 1.0 million.



The decline in earnings is due in particular to the very weak economic environment, higher procurement prices, increased personnel expenses and individual project postponements. In addition, the business figures for 2023 are characterised by special effects amounting to EUR -0.5 million – in particular due to the acquisition of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH, extraordinary legal and consulting costs at Lunux Lighting GmbH and property renovation costs that cannot be capitalised. Excluding the special effects, preliminary EBITDA amounts to EUR

-1.0 million.



In the 2024 financial year, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue to rise to around EUR 48 million in a persistently very weak economic environment, with a mid-six-figure negative consolidated net result for the year. The annual report will be published on 14 May 2024.



