20.08.2024 20:36:31

EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of Financing completed - Publication of half-year report on August 28, 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Financing/Half Year Report
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of Financing completed - Publication of half-year report on August 28, 2024

20-Aug-2024 / 20:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Reorganization of Financing completed - Publication of half-year report on August 28, 2024

Kahl am Main, August 20, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. based in Beijing (“Triumph”) have successfully concluded an agreement on the reorganization of the financing.

The Company will publish the half-year report 2024 on August 28, 2024.SINGULUS

TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A2AA5H / ISIN DE000A2AA5H5

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

 



End of Inside Information

20-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1971827

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1971827  20-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1971827&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Singulus Technologies AGmehr Nachrichten