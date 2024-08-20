|
EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of Financing completed - Publication of half-year report on August 28, 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Financing/Half Year Report
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Reorganization of Financing completed - Publication of half-year report on August 28, 2024
Kahl am Main, August 20, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. based in Beijing (“Triumph”) have successfully concluded an agreement on the reorganization of the financing.
The Company will publish the half-year report 2024 on August 28, 2024.SINGULUS
