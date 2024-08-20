EQS-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of Financing completed - Publication of half-year report on August 28, 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Financing/Half Year Report

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Reorganization of Financing completed - Publication of half-year report on August 28, 2024



20-Aug-2024 / 20:36 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Reorganization of Financing completed - Publication of half-year report on August 28, 2024 Kahl am Main, August 20, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. based in Beijing (“Triumph”) have successfully concluded an agreement on the reorganization of the financing. The Company will publish the half-year report 2024 on August 28, 2024.SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

