26.04.2024 18:55:19

EQS-Adhoc: SMG Hospitality SE: Delayed publication of financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMG Hospitality SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Report
SMG Hospitality SE: Delayed publication of financial statements

26-Apr-2024 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Delayed publication of financial statements
Luxembourg, 26 April 2024 – SMG Hospitality SE (the “Company”, ISIN: LU2380749676, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: RCVR) expects that, following discussions with the Company’s auditor, the publication of the adopted and audited standalone financial statements and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year 2023 will not take place within the deadline of four months after the closing of the financial year. The standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company can only be audited and adopted when the conditions for accounting on a going-concern basis are met. The Company works together closely with the Company’s auditor to satisfy the requirements for adoption and will announce an expected new date for the publication of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 as soon as possible.
Contact:
Dr. Stefan Petrikovics
Chief Executive Officer
SMG Hospitality SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
stefan@smg-holding.com
Important Notice
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
Additional Information
Language: English
Company: SMG Hospitality SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Email: stefan@smg-holding.com
Internet: https://www.smg-recovery.com/
ISIN: LU2380749676
WKN: A3C8RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)

 


End of Inside Information

26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMG Hospitality SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: contact@smg-spac.com
Internet: http://smg-recovery.com
ISIN: LU2380749676, LU2380751656
WKN: A3C8RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1891051

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1891051  26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1891051&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SMG European Recovery SPAC SE Cons of 1 Sh + 1-2 Wtmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SMG European Recovery SPAC SE Cons of 1 Sh + 1-2 Wtmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE Cons of 1 Sh + 1-2 Wt 9,30 0,00% SMG European Recovery SPAC SE Cons of 1 Sh + 1-2 Wt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen