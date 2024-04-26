EQS-Adhoc: SMG Hospitality SE: Delayed publication of financial statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMG Hospitality SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Report

Delayed publication of financial statements

Luxembourg, 26 April 2024 – SMG Hospitality SE (the “Company”, ISIN: LU2380749676, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: RCVR) expects that, following discussions with the Company’s auditor, the publication of the adopted and audited standalone financial statements and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year 2023 will not take place within the deadline of four months after the closing of the financial year. The standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company can only be audited and adopted when the conditions for accounting on a going-concern basis are met. The Company works together closely with the Company’s auditor to satisfy the requirements for adoption and will announce an expected new date for the publication of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 as soon as possible.

Contact:

Dr. Stefan Petrikovics

Chief Executive Officer

SMG Hospitality SE

9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Luxembourg

stefan@smg-holding.com

Important Notice

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

