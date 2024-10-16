|
16.10.2024 10:44:36
EQS-Adhoc: SNP Again Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Heidelberg, Germany, October 16, 2024 – The Executive Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) announces another increase in the forecast for the full year 2024. Based on the strong performance in the third quarter of 2024 and the ongoing market momentum, previous expectations are likely to be exceeded once again. The revenue forecast for the full year 2024 has been raised to a range between € 240 million and € 250 million (previous guidance: € 225 million to € 240 million). EBIT is expected to range between € 21 million and € 25 million (previous guidance: € 16 million to € 20 million). For its order entry, SNP still expects a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.
End of Inside Information
16-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2009721
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2009721 16-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!