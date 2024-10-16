16.10.2024 10:44:36

EQS-Adhoc: SNP Again Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2024

16-Oct-2024
Heidelberg, Germany, October 16, 2024 – The Executive Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) announces another increase in the forecast for the full year 2024. Based on the strong performance in the third quarter of 2024 and the ongoing market momentum, previous expectations are likely to be exceeded once again. The revenue forecast for the full year 2024 has been raised to a range between € 240 million and € 250 million (previous guidance: € 225 million to € 240 million). EBIT is expected to range between € 21 million and € 25 million (previous guidance: € 16 million to € 20 million). For its order entry, SNP still expects a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.


Language: English
