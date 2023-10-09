Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.10.2023 17:59:30

EQS-Adhoc: SNP announces strong preliminary results for the third quarter and raises outlook for the full year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results
09-Oct-2023 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR


Heidelberg, Germany, October 9, 2023 Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved an increase in order entry of around 50% to approximately 60 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (Q3 2022: 40.1 million). Revenue grew by around 29% to approximately 53.5 million in the same period (Q3 2022: 41.6 million). The operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to approximately 4.5 million (Q3 2022: 0.1 million).

On a nine-month view, order entry amounts to around 170 million (9M 2022: 122.7 million), revenue comes to approximately 150 million (9M 2022: 124.9 million) and the EBIT increased significantly to around 8 million (9M 2022: 1.9 million).

Based on the strong preliminary results and continued momentum, the management raises its outlook for the full year of 2023:

  • Order entry is expected to reach 220 million to 240 million (previous order entry forecast: 210 million to 230 million);
  • Revenue is expected to be around the upper end of the communicated range between 190 million and 200 million;
  • EBIT is also expected to reach the upper end of the communicated range of 5 million to 10 million or even be slightly higher.

SNP will publish the interim statement for the first nine months figures and a more detailed outlook on October 26, 2023.

 

Contact SNP

Marcel Wiskow
Director lnvestor Relations
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

 



End of Inside Information

09-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1744759

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1744759  09-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

