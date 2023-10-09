EQS-Adhoc: SNP announces strong preliminary results for the third quarter and raises outlook for the full year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results

SNP announces strong preliminary results for the third quarter and raises outlook for the full year 2023



09-Oct-2023 / 17:59 CET/CEST

SNP announces strong preliminary results for the third quarter and raises outlook for the full year 2023

Heidelberg, Germany, October 9, 2023 Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved an increase in order entry of around 50% to approximately 60 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (Q3 2022: 40.1 million). Revenue grew by around 29% to approximately 53.5 million in the same period (Q3 2022: 41.6 million). The operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to approximately 4.5 million (Q3 2022: 0.1 million).

On a nine-month view, order entry amounts to around 170 million (9M 2022: 122.7 million), revenue comes to approximately 150 million (9M 2022: 124.9 million) and the EBIT increased significantly to around 8 million (9M 2022: 1.9 million).

Based on the strong preliminary results and continued momentum, the management raises its outlook for the full year of 2023:

Order entry is expected to reach 220 million to 240 million (previous order entry forecast: 210 million to 230 million);

is expected to reach 220 million to 240 million (previous order entry forecast: 210 million to 230 million); Revenue is expected to be around the upper end of the communicated range between 190 million and 200 million;

is expected to be around the upper end of the communicated range between 190 million and 200 million; EBIT is also expected to reach the upper end of the communicated range of 5 million to 10 million or even be slightly higher.

SNP will publish the interim statement for the first nine months figures and a more detailed outlook on October 26, 2023.

