09.10.2023 17:59:30
EQS-Adhoc: SNP announces strong preliminary results for the third quarter and raises outlook for the full year 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results
Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Heidelberg, Germany, October 9, 2023 Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved an increase in order entry of around 50% to approximately 60 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (Q3 2022: 40.1 million). Revenue grew by around 29% to approximately 53.5 million in the same period (Q3 2022: 41.6 million). The operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to approximately 4.5 million (Q3 2022: 0.1 million).
On a nine-month view, order entry amounts to around 170 million (9M 2022: 122.7 million), revenue comes to approximately 150 million (9M 2022: 124.9 million) and the EBIT increased significantly to around 8 million (9M 2022: 1.9 million).
Based on the strong preliminary results and continued momentum, the management raises its outlook for the full year of 2023:
SNP will publish the interim statement for the first nine months figures and a more detailed outlook on October 26, 2023.
