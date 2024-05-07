EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE will submit an agreement to the 2024 AGM for approval in order to settle the pending legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. A. Schneider-Neureither for the company

07.05.2024 10:33:10

SNP SE will submit an agreement to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for approval in order to settle the pending legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither for the company

Heidelberg, May 7, 2024 – Supervisory Board and Executive Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) will submit an agreement to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for approval to settle the long-standing legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither. If approved by the Annual General Meeting, the agreement – taking into account provisions already made and all pending liabilities – is expected to have a positive EBIT effect of around EUR 3 million for the company. The Annual General Meeting is to be held on June 27, 2024 and will be convened shortly.

 

Contact person for Investor Relations:

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
E-mail:  investor.relations@snpgroup.com

 



