|
07.05.2024 10:33:10
EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE will submit an agreement to the 2024 AGM for approval in order to settle the pending legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. A. Schneider-Neureither for the company
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Heidelberg, May 7, 2024 – Supervisory Board and Executive Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) will submit an agreement to the 2024 Annual General Meeting for approval to settle the long-standing legal disputes with the community of heirs of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither. If approved by the Annual General Meeting, the agreement – taking into account provisions already made and all pending liabilities – is expected to have a positive EBIT effect of around EUR 3 million for the company. The Annual General Meeting is to be held on June 27, 2024 and will be convened shortly.
Contact person for Investor Relations:
Marcel Wiskow
End of Inside Information
07-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1897463
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1897463 07-May-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!