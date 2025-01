EQS-Adhoc: Supervisory Board elects new Chairman

EQS-Ad-hoc: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board elects new Chairman



30-Jan-2025 / 18:26 CET/CEST

Baader Bank's Supervisory Board has decided a change at the top of the Board in an extraordinary meeting today.

To ensure an organised succession, Mr. Helmut Schreyer hands over the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank at his own request. Accordingly, Dr Louis Hagen is elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Mr. Schreyer remains a member of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank.

The Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of Baader Bank would like to thank Mr. Schreyer for his commitment as Chairman and his professional contribution over the past years.

