EQS-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2023 (IFRS)

Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2023 (IFRS)

OSAKA, Japan, October 26, 2023 - Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, as below.

Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

(millions JPY)

Revenue Operating

profit Profit before

income taxes Net profit attributable

to owners of

the Company Basic earnings

per share Original Forecast (A)* 3,840,000 349,000 185,000 142,000 90.75 JPY Revised Forecast (B) 3,980,000 225,000 70,000 93,000 59.45 JPY Discrepancy (B-A) 140,000 (124,000) (115,000) (49,000) ― Change % 3.6% (35.5)% (62.2)% (34.5)% ―

* Announced on May 11, 2023.

(millions JPY)

Core Revenue Core

Operating

Profit Core EPS Original Forecast (A)* 3,840,000 1,015,000 434 JPY Revised Forecast (B) 3,980,000 1,015,000 447 JPY Discrepancy (B-A) 140,000 ― ― Change % 3.6% ― ―

* Announced on May 11, 2023.

Reasons for Revision

Takeda expects FY2023 revenue to be JPY 3,980.0 billion, an increase of JPY 140.0 billion, or 3.6%, from the original forecast. This is predominantly due to changes in the assumptions of foreign exchange rates reflecting the trend towards depreciation of the yen.

Operating Profit forecast has been decreased by JPY 124.0 billion, or 35.5%, to JPY 225.0 billion. This is mainly due to a revised assumption of impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products, reflecting the FY2023 H1 actual results in which Takeda recorded impairment losses for ALOFISEL® and EXKIVITY®. Other Operating Expenses has also been updated to include the effect of provisions recorded in FY2023 H1 not known at the time of and therefore not included in the original forecast.

Core Operating Profit, adjusted to exclude items unrelated to Takeda's core operations, remains unchanged from the original forecast of JPY 1,015.0 billion.

Net profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) forecast has been decreased by JPY 49.0 billion, or 34.5%, to JPY 93.0 billion. An impact of the decrease of profit before tax is expected to be mostly offset by the tax expense reduction recorded in FY2023 H1 for the amount of JPY 63.5 billion, which resulted from a settlement with the Irish Revenue Commissioners over the tax assessment of an acquisition break fee Shire received in 2014.

Reported EPS is expected to be JPY 59.45, a decrease of 34.5%, and Core EPS is expected to be JPY 447, an increase of 3.1%.

Management Guidance

Takeda uses changes in Core Revenue, Core Operating Profit and Core EPS at Constant Exchange Rate (CER) basis as its Management Guidance. The full year management guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (FY2023) has not been changed from the management guidance announced at the FY2022 financial results announcement on May 11, 2023.

FY2023 Management Guidance

CER % Change Core Revenue Low-single-digit % decline Core Operating Profit Low-10s % decline Core EPS Low-20s % decline

