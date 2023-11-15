Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
15.11.2023 19:42:42

EQS-Adhoc: Termination of the botulinum toxin project

EQS-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Termination of the botulinum toxin project

15-Nov-2023 / 19:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 15. November 2023 – Due to new findings on changed market conditions, an updated validation of the profitability of the company's own botulinum toxin project was carried out.  After reviewing various options, the Executive Board decided today to terminate the cooperation with the Korean manufacturer Huons BioPharma and to discontinue the project for a proprietary botulinum toxin. This decision has no impact on the company's operating business.

About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on the trading of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic emphasis on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.

Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag


End of Inside Information

15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1774581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1774581  15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

