15.11.2023 19:42:42
EQS-Adhoc: Termination of the botulinum toxin project
Berlin, 15. November 2023 – Due to new findings on changed market conditions, an updated validation of the profitability of the company's own botulinum toxin project was carried out. After reviewing various options, the Executive Board decided today to terminate the cooperation with the Korean manufacturer Huons BioPharma and to discontinue the project for a proprietary botulinum toxin. This decision has no impact on the company's operating business.
About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on the trading of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic emphasis on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAEMATO AG
|Lilienthalstraße 5c
|12529 Schönefeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
|E-mail:
|ir@haemato.ag
|Internet:
|www.haemato.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A289VV1
|WKN:
|A289VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1774581
